ISU Extension and Outreach to hold 2017 farm land valuation and leasing meetings.

Lower crop prices have had a heavy impact on Iowa’s farmers and many are forming their financial plans based on continued low prices. Farmland values and rental rates are heavily influenced by farmers’ current and future revenues. So what does the future hold for Iowa land values and rents? Find out at the land valuation and leasing meeting being held in your area.

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach works to bring unbiased information to both land owners and renters to help both parties make successful management decisions. The land valuation and leasing meetings discuss current land values, rental rates, trends and projections of how values and rents might change in the coming years.

Other topics will include: how to calculate a rental rate based on county specific information, the variety of leasing arrangements that land owners and tenants may use, and the expected cost of crop production in the coming year. There will be a leasing meeting held on August 2nd at 9:00 am in Harlan, Iowa, at the Shelby County Extension Office, located at 906 Sixth Street.

The cost is $20/person pre-registered, or $25/person without pre-registration. Pre-registered by July 31. Attendees will receive a land leasing handbook with reference and resource materials. The workshop will last approximately 2 ½ hours. Shane Ellis, ISU farm management specialist for the west central region of the state will be presenting. To register, please call the Shelby County Extension office at 712-755-3104.