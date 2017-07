Obituaries

IRMA SCHAAF, 90, of Atlantic, died Sunday, July 2nd, at Atlantic Specialty Care. Funeral services for IRMA SCHAAF will be held 10:30-a.m. Monday, July 10th, at the Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.

Visitation with the family is from 9-until 10:30-a.m. Monday, at the funeral home.

Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.