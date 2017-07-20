Iowa receives $5 million donation to endow athletic director

Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) – The University of Iowa athletic department has received a $5 million donation to endow its athletic director position. The school announced Thursday that boosters Henry and Patricia Tippie made the commitment to create Iowa’s first endowed position in athletics. The school also says an annual payout from the Tippie donation will be available to athletic director Gary Barta to spend on top department priorities.

The donation comes just two months after the Hawkeyes agreed to pay $6.5 million to settle discrimination lawsuits filed by former athletic administrator Jane Meyer and her partner, former women’s field hockey coach Tracey Griesbaum.