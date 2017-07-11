Iowa officials ID body of woman pulled from river in June

News

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Officials have identified a woman whose body was pulled from the Wapsipinicon River last month. The Courier reports that the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the body found June 15 is that of 47-year-old Rhonda Apfel, of Waterloo.

Dr. Jonathan Thompson with the state examiner’s office says the cause of death hasn’t been determined and is pending further tests. Authorities had been looking for Apfel since May 28 near the river near Dunkerton. A motorcycle and other items belonging to Apfel were found inside the Bruggeman Wildlife Area outside Dunkerton.