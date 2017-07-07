Iowa early News Headlines: Friday, 7/7/17

News

Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 4:15 a.m. CDT

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Navy leaders have backed off a commander’s claim that an Iowa State University midshipman fabricated a sex assault, but they say the victim will still be expelled for underage drinking. In a recent letter, a Navy leader says the July 2016 assault was “unfortunate and appalling” but irrelevant to the 20-year-old man’s decision to drink alcohol the night of the alleged molestation. The midshipman has been ordered to repay $55,000 in benefits he received during his years in the scholarship program.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A recent Iowa Supreme Court ruling means black defendants on trial in Iowa have a better chance of challenging all-white juries. The court’s decision throws out a method previously used to gauge the racial composition of a jury. It says judges must consider multiple methods of assessment that offer a more balanced review.

SOLON, Iowa (AP) — A Lake Mills man has died from injuries he received in a bicycle crash last week in rural Johnson County. The Iowa City Press-Citizen reports that 70-year-old Franklin Dahn was riding his bicycle around 1:30 p.m. June 30 down a hill when he hit an animal and crashed The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says Dahn was flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say they have no video or breath test results in the public intoxication arrest of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new campaign manager. An officer spotted 32-year-old Phil Valenziano urinating outside a bar June 23, days after Reynolds announced he would lead her 2018 campaign. A West Des Moines police spokesman says its officers don’t wear body cameras yet and the arrest wasn’t captured by dash cam video.