Hot and Humid conditions expected this week

The National Weather Service is warning Iowa residents to be prepared for hot and humid conditions this week. Temperatures in the KJAN listening area are expected to be in the low 90’s this week. The dewpoint, which is a more accurate measure of moisture in the air than the Relative Humidity, will remain consistent at around 70-to 72-degree. The Heat Index (how it feels when the actual temperature and the Dew Point are factored-in) is expected to be anywhere from 100- to 105-degrees across southern Iowa (from the I-80 corridor on south), Monday.

North of I-80, except in the Des Moines (where the Heat Index will be 100-105), it’ll feel more like 90- to 100-degrees through about the Highway 30 corridor, and 85-to 95-degrees from the Iowa/Minnesota border southward to Highway 20 corridor.

As of mid-afternoon Sunday, no Heat-related advisories or warning had been posted for the area, although south of the Iowa-Missouri line, a Heat Advisory will be in effect from Noon Monday through 7-p.m. Wednesday.

Remember:

A Heat Advisory means that temperatures of at least 100°F* or Heat Index values of at least 105°F* are expected generally within the next 24 hours. Consider postponing or rescheduling any strenuous outdoor activities. If you must be outside, be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks in the shade. The young and elderly and those with medical conditions should use extra caution outdoors.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that Heat Index values are expected to reach or exceed 110°F* and not fall below 75°F* for at least a 48 hour period, beginning in the next 12 to 48 hours. Plan to suspend all major daytime outdoor activities if a warning is issued. If you do not have air conditioning, locate the nearest cooling shelter or discuss staying with nearby family or friends who have A/C.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that Heat Index values are expected to reach or exceed 110°F* and not fall below 75°F* for at least a 48 hour period, beginning in the next 24 hours. Refrain from outdoor activities of any nature during the warmest time of the day. Drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you must be outside. Stay indoors in an air conditioned building as much as possible. Check on elderly family members if they are living alone.