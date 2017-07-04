HERBERT “Herb” LEE WOOD, 69, of Walnut (Svcs. 7/7/17)
July 4th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
HERBERT “Herb” LEE WOOD, 69, of Walnut, died Sunday, July 2nd, at Mercy Hospital. Graveside services for HERB WOOD will be held 11-a.m. Friday, July 7th, at the Otho Cemetery in Webster County. Pauley-Jones Funeral Home in Avoca has the arrangements.
Visitation at the funeral home is from 4-until 8-p.m. Thursday, July 6th.
HERBERT “Herb” WOOD is survived by:
His wife – LaVonne Wood, of Walnut.
His sons – Herbert “Runk” (Jodi) Wood, of Avoca, and Martin “Jake” (Breanne) Wood, of Shelby.
His daughter – Jessica Newcomb, of Walnut
His sister – Wanda Seger, of Madison, SD.
and 7 grandchildren.