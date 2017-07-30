Harlan falls to Davenport Assumption in 3A State Baseball

Sports

The Assumption Knights defeated the defending champion Harlan Cyclones 10-1 to capture the Class 3A state title Saturday at Principal Park. The title is the all-time state record 10th in history for the Knights.

The Knights scored early and often, recording at least one run in all six innings they came up to bat. Nolan Melchert led the offensive attack for Assumption. Melchert went 2-for-3 with a run scored, a double, a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly to give him four RBIs on the day.

Trenton Wallace was dominant on the mound for Assumption, twirling a complete game and allowing three hits and one unearned run. He also struck out 13 batters en route to finishing the season with a perfect 11-0 record.

Brett Sears took the loss for the Cyclones, his first of the season. He finished his season with a record of 9-1 after throwing 3.1 innings and allowing six earned runs on seven hits.

Harlan finished its season with a record of 36-3 en route to the runner-up finish. Assumption finished its championship season with a record of 41-5.