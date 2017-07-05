Griswold man already in jail faces additional sex abuse charges

News

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies today (Wednesday) charged 38-year old Phillip William Church, of Griswold, with felony Sex Abuse 2nd Degree, and Lascivious Acts with a Child under 12 Years of Age, also a felony offense. Cass County Deputies had arrested Church on June 20th, on the same charges in a separate case. Church remains held at the Cass County Jail on $110,000 bond.

On July 4th, Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 44-year old Troy Curtis Beck, of Ankeny, on charges of Assault with Intent to Commit Injury; Public Intoxication; and Interference with Official Acts (Simple). Beck was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on $2,000 bond.

And, at around 11:40-p.m. Tuesday night, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Highway 148 near Lake Anita. A 2008 Chevy Malibu driven by 28-year old Timothy Daniel Weaver, of Anita, was northbound on Highway 148 when it was struck in the driver’s side by a passing 2014 Ford F150 pickup. The driver of the pickup was 51-year old Steven Carl McAfee, of Massena.

Damage to Weaver’s vehicle is estimated at $2,900; damage to McAfee’s vehicle is estimated at $3,000. No injuries were reported. Upon investigation of the accident, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Timothy Daniel Weaver on a charge of OWI 1st Offense. He was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on his own recognizance.