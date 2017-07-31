Gov. Reynolds announces new cyber training partnership for students

News

(DES MOINES) – Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new cyber training partnership between the SANS (SysAdmin, Audit, Network and Security) Institute and the State of Iowa on Monday (today). High school juniors, seniors, community college and college students are encouraged to participate in CyberStart, an online game of discovery, and compete against students in six other states for $650,000 in scholarships.

CyberStart was developed to teach students basic cyber security skills and identify the next generation of the cyber workforce. Registration is open now through Friday, August 4, 2017. Students who register will receive a mini version CyberStart and have the opportunity to solve eight challenges. Students who complete at least four challenges will be invited to participate in the full version of CyberStart, with hundreds of challenges and a chance to win scholarships sponsored by the SANS Institute.

Students do not need prior cyber security knowledge to participate. To register, visit https://us.joincyberstart.com/reg-account.