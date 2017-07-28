GERALD J. MARTIN, 94, of Exira (Svcs. 7/31/17)

Obituaries

GERALD J. MARTIN, 94, of Exira, died Wednesday, July 26th, at the Exira Care Center. Funeral services for GERALD MARTIN will be held 10:30-a.m. Monday, July 31st, at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 5-p.m. Sunday, July 30th.

Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, in Walnut.

GERALD MARTIN is survived by:

His son – John (Barb) Martin, of Madrid.

His daughters – Carla Janssen, of Ohatchee, AL, and Carol (Dean) Schwab, of Brayton.

6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, other relatives, and his sister-in-law Gertrude (Fred) Matthies, of Walnut.