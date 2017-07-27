Florida woman arrested on warrant & drug charge in Pott. County

News

A traffic stop in Pottawattamie County Wednesday morning resulted in the arrest of a woman from Florida on a warrant, and drug charges. The Sheriff’s Office reports Deputy Brian Miller stopped a 2017 Nissan Altima for speeding at around 10:25-a.m. on Interstate 80 at mile marker 7. While speaking with the driver, 30-year old Brittany Leigh Davis, of Chipley, FL., the Deputy detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of three separate containers of marijuana on the rear seat. The combined weight of the marijuana amounted to 248 grams. A records check on Davis showed she was wanted on a Florida warrant for being a Fugitive from Justice, related to fraud. She was taken into custody and booked into the Pott. County Jail.

Also on Wednesday, a visitor to the Pott. County Jail, 28-year old Melissa Kay Casson, of Underwood, was arrested at around 2:55-p.m., when it was learned the woman had a valid arrest warrant for Burglary in the 3rd degree/motor vehicle related. Casson was turned over to corrections department staff without incident.

And, at around 4:45-a.m. today (Thursday), 23-year old Matthew Lewis Andersen, of Council Bluffs, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, following an accident investigation. Andersen was found unconscious in a 1999 Mazda Protege that was involved in an accident near 240th and Chestnut Street in Treynor. Andersen was checked out by Treynor Rescue personnel, but he refused treatment. A Field Sobriety Test was conducted, and Andersen consented to a Preliminary Breath Test. The test results came back as .181, or a little more than twice the legal limit for intoxication. Andersen was transported to the Pott. County Jail and refused to comply with a request for sample of his blood or urine.

In addition to the OWI charge, Andersen was cited for Failure to have insurance and Failure to Maintain Control.