EARL VANDEWATER, 88, of Orient (Svcs. 7/26/17)

Obituaries

EARL VANDEWATER, 88, of Orient, died July 4th, at home. Funeral services for EARL VANDEWATER will be held 10:30-a.m. Wednesday, July 26th, at the Orient United Methodist Church. Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, July 25th, from 3-until 8-p.m., with the family greeting friends from 6-until 8-p.m.; Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.

Burial will be in the Hill of Zion Cemetery, in rural Orient. A luncheon will be held at the Orient United Methodist Church, following committal services at the cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Earl Vandewater Memorial Fund, to be established by the family at a later date.

EARL VANDEWATER is survived by:

His daughter – Rosalie (Jim) Ingle, of Gower, MO.

5 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.