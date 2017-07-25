DELORES M. DOONAN, 87, of Exira (Svcs. 7/29/17)

Obituaries

DELORES M. DOONAN, 87, of Exira, died Sunday, July 23rd, at Mercy Hospital, in Council Bluffs. Funeral services for DELORES DOONAN will be held 1-p.m. Saturday, July 29th, at the Exira Christian Church. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family will be present 5-p.m. Friday, July 28th.

Burial will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery west of Exira.

DELORES DOONAN is survived by:

Her children – Andrea (Eugene) Crane; Victor (Tammy) Doonan, Jr.; Diane (Mitchell) Munch; Margaret Ann (Michael) Haley, all of Exira, and Lori Fredericksen, of Atlantic.

12 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.