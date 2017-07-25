DELORES M. DOONAN, 87, of Exira (Svcs. 7/29/17)

Obituaries

July 25th, 2017 by Ric Hanson

DELORES M. DOONAN, 87, of Exira, died Sunday, July 23rd, at Mercy Hospital, in Council Bluffs. Funeral services for DELORES DOONAN will be held 1-p.m. Saturday, July 29th, at the Exira Christian Church. Kessler Funeral Home in Exira has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family will be present 5-p.m. Friday, July 28th.

Burial will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery west of Exira.

DELORES DOONAN is survived by:

Her children – Andrea (Eugene) Crane; Victor (Tammy) Doonan, Jr.; Diane (Mitchell) Munch; Margaret Ann (Michael) Haley, all of Exira, and Lori Fredericksen, of Atlantic.

12 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.