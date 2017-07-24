Crawford County Burn Ban in effect until further notice

Ag/Outdoor, News

The State Fire Marshal’s Office reports a burn ban request has been approved for Crawford County. The request was made by Steve Ulmer, a member of the Crawford County Board of Supervisors, on behalf of the fire departments within the County. The ban on open burning went into effect July 20th, and will remain in place until further notice. Currently, conditions are too dry to allow open burning, which would pose a danger to life and/or property.

Other counties having been approved for a ban on open burning include, Buena Vista, Plymouth and Wapello. Under state law, local officials can ask the State Fire Marshal to establish bans on open burning “during periods of extremely dry conditions.” Those caught violating the bans can be charged with a simple misdemeanor.