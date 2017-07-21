Commodity Marketing Night in Harlan, Tue. 7/25

Ag/Outdoor

Shelby County ISU Extension officials invite you to a New and Beginning Farmer Peer Group “Commodity Marketing Night,” Tuesday, July 25th, from 6-until-8-p.m., at the Shelby County Extension Office (906 6th St., Harlan). The workshop will focus on helping new and beginning crop producers create successful corn and soybean marketing strategies. Topics of discussion include:

A corn and soybean market outlook.

Calculating the cost of production.

Commodity marketing strategies.

Developing a marketing plan.

And, resources from ISU Extension and Outreach.

Guest speaker for the session is Shane Ellis, ISU Extension Farm Management Specialist. Dinner will be provided, so you’re asked to RSVP by no later than Monday, July 24th, by calling (712)-755-1405.

If you have any questions, call Amanda Oloff, Associate Extension Educator at (712)- 755-3104, or Shane Ellis at (712)-520-0601.