Cass County Fair Schedule: Sunday, July 30th 2017
July 30th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Cass County Fair still has two full days of activities for your family to enjoy. Here’s a look at today’s (Sunday’s) line-up of events:
- 7:30-a.m.: Swine Show
- 10-a.m.: Poultry Show& 4-H Exhibits open; Doyle Chainsaw Artistry (10-am to 1-p.m.)
- Noon until 4-p.m.: Decorator’s Showcase
- 2:30-p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull
- 3-p.m. to 3:30-p.m: Feeder Calf Weigh-in; 3-until 5-p.m.: Doyle Chainsaw Artistry
- 4:30-p.m.: County Fair Church Service
- 5:30-p.m.: Cow/Calf Show
- 6:00-p.m.: Feeder Calf Show
- 6:30-p.m.: Horse Fun Show
- 7:00-p.m.: Dance/Gymnastics & a Comedian
The Fair continues for one more full day, on Monday, and concludes Tuesday morning with the Livestock Sale beginning at 8-a.m. Take time today to visit your Cass County Fair, where it doesn’t cost you a thing to park, see the exhibits or enjoy the rides and shows.