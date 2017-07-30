Cass County Fair Schedule: Sunday, July 30th 2017

Ag/Outdoor, News

The Cass County Fair still has two full days of activities for your family to enjoy. Here’s a look at today’s (Sunday’s) line-up of events:

7:30-a.m.: Swine Show

10-a.m.: Poultry Show& 4-H Exhibits open; Doyle Chainsaw Artistry (10-am to 1-p.m.)

Noon until 4-p.m.: Decorator’s Showcase

2:30-p.m. Pedal Tractor Pull

3-p.m. to 3:30-p.m: Feeder Calf Weigh-in; 3-until 5-p.m.: Doyle Chainsaw Artistry

4:30-p.m.: County Fair Church Service

5:30-p.m.: Cow/Calf Show

6:00-p.m.: Feeder Calf Show

6:30-p.m.: Horse Fun Show

7:00-p.m.: Dance/Gymnastics & a Comedian

The Fair continues for one more full day, on Monday, and concludes Tuesday morning with the Livestock Sale beginning at 8-a.m. Take time today to visit your Cass County Fair, where it doesn’t cost you a thing to park, see the exhibits or enjoy the rides and shows.