Cass County Fair Queen and King Contest live on KJAN tonight!

KJAN will be bringing you a live broadcast of the Cass County Fair Queen and King contest tonight from the Cass County Fairgrounds. Tune in for the audio or video broadcast at 7:00pm. We’ll have the audio broadcast on AM 1220, FM 101.1, online at kjan.com, and on the KJAN mobile app. Live video coverage will be available on KJANTV. Just head over to the TV page and click play on the embedded video player just before the broadcast. The Little Miss and Little Mister contest will lead off the night before the King and Queen Ceremony emceed by our very own Jim Field.