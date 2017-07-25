Baked Eggs with Cheese and Basil Sauce (7-25-2017)

Mom's Tips

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 tablespoons snipped fresh basil or 1/2 teaspoon dried basil, crushed

1 cup fat-free milk

4 eggs

1/4 cup reduced fat shredded mozzarella cheese (1 oz.)

Non stick cooking spray\Salt

Ground black pepper

snipped fresh basil (optional)

Toasted bread slices (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. For sauce, in a small saucepan melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour, the 1/4 teaspoon salt and the 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Stir in dried basil (if using). Add milk all at once. Cook and stir until thickened and bubbly; cook and stir for one minute more. Remove from heat. Stir in the 3 tablespoons fresh basil (if using).

Lightly coat for 8-10 ounce round baking dishes or 6 ounce custard cups with cooking spray. Spoon about 2 tablespoons of the sauce into each prepared baking dish. Gently break an egg into the center of each dish; sprinkle with additional salt and pepper. Spoon the remaining sauce over eggs.

Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until eggs are set. Sprinkle with cheese. Let stand until cheese melts. If desired, garnish with additional fresh basil and serve with toasted bread.

Makes four servings.