Atlantic Fire Dept. welcomes home “Grandpa Mack”

News

Officials with the Atlantic Fire Department, guests and the public got to welcome home an old friend, Sunday afternoon. A 1936 Mack Fire Truck was given a “wetting ceremony,” and an official pushing-in ceremony, whereby members of the department soaked the front of the truck with a hose and then pushed it in to an open bay at the station.

The truck was a gift to the department from New Hope, MN., resident Leon Brewer, who has held onto the vehicle for more than 21-years. Atlantic Fire Chief Mark McNees said of the welcoming home, “This is happening only as the incredible result of the generosity from Leon.” The truck, affectionately dubbed by Brewer as “Grandpa Mack,” was the second motorized vehicle purchased by the dept. in 1936 from a dealer in Omaha. It was shipped by rail and placed into service for many years.

Former Chief Steve Curtis performed many repairs and serviced the vehicle over the years it remained in Atlantic before it was sold in Sept. 1994 for $6,800, along with two other vehicles. Leon Brewer eventually acquired the truck and maintained it all the while. McNees said Brewer accompanied the truck back to Atlantic and brought with him stacks of papers featuring hand-drawn diagrams on parts,directions on how to repaid it, and articles about the truck. Meticulous records were kept on the vehicle.

McNees said also, the AFD is celebrating 100 years of unified service this year. The dept. has been in existence since 1868, but didn’t become unified until 1917. The Mack will be used later this fall in the Fireman’s Parade, along with a 1963 American LaFrance that is stabled at the station.

Mayor Dave Jones presented Leon Brewer with a certificate of appreciation during the event, and McNees presented him with a plaque. Brewer said of the truck, he will miss it, but he’s been assured he has “visitation rights” anytime he wishes. You can hear more from Leon Brewer during the “Heartbeat Today” program Monday morning at 7:30 with Jim Field, on KJAN AM 1220 and FM 101.1, along with our mobile apps. It will also be archived on the Heartbeat today podcast page and under the “Programs” tab at kjan.com.