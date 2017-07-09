Area Baseball Scores from Saturday, 7/8/17
July 9th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Ankeny Centennial 10 , Sioux City, North 1
Ankeny Centennial 11 , Sioux City, North 1
Lewis Central 10 , Glenwood 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23 , Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 13 (6 innings)
CLASS 1A:
Riverside, Oakland 21 , Clarinda Academy 6 (4 innings)
Southwest Valley 10 , Griswold 0 (5 innings)
CLASS 2A:
Central Decatur, Leon 18 , Mount Ayr 3 (6 innings)
Hinton 13 , OA-BCIG 1 (5 innings)
IKM-Manning 8 , Panorama, Panora 6
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 5 , Unity Christian, Orange City 1
Red Oak 4 , Missouri Valley 0
Shenandoah 1 , AHSTW, Avoca 0 (11 innings)
Underwood 7 , ACGC 0