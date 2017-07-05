Amid fireworks celebrations, woman shot by stray bullet

News

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot by a stray bullet in the midst of an outdoor celebration of Independence Day. The Courier reports that the round was fire shortly after 10 p.m. amid a barrage of fireworks celebrating the holiday. It struck 47-year-old Rosa Diaz Sanguino in the shoulder. Police say at the time, she was outside at a gathering with family and friends. She suffered only minor injuries.

Police say the bullet was recovered at the scene. Authorities were unable to determine where the bullet originated as the sound of the shot was likely covered up by fireworks in the neighborhood.