2 injured in Montgomery County rollover accident Friday morning

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says two people, and adult and a juvenile were injured during a rollover accident that happened at around 9:10-a.m., Friday at 250th and Q Avenue. Officials say a 1998 Dodge Dakota pickup owned and driven by 66-year old James R. Bruce, of Red Oak, was traveling west on 250th, a paved road, and approaching Q Avenue. An unknown beige and/or gold colored mini van was stopped at the southbound stop sign on A Avenue.

Witnesses said the driver of the van failed to notice the pickup and pulled away from the stop sign, into the path of the pickup. James Bruce took evasive action to avoid colliding with the van, and in doing so, lost control of the pickup. The vehicle veered right and fish-tailed back across the road before rolling over and coming to rest in the south ditch. The driver of the van left the scene of the crash heading east on 250th Street, and did not return to the scene.

Bruce and his juvenile passenger were transported by Stanton Rescue to the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital for treatment of potential/unknown injuries. The pickup sustained about $3,500 damage. Anyone with information about the owner and/or driver of the beige/gold colored van, is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 712-623-5107, or Montgomery County Crimestoppers at 1-888-434-2712.