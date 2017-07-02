2 from NM arrested on drug charges in Adams County

News

A man and woman from New Mexico were arrested Monday afternoon on drug and other charges, in Adams County. The Sheriff’s Office reports deputies conducted a traffic stop at around 5:45-p.m. on a vehicle traveling 80 miles per hour in a 55 zone on Highway 34 at mile marker 60. The driver, 30-year old Kimberly Levi, told deputies she did not have a license. A records check indicated her license was revoked. A male passenger in the vehicle, 42-year old Shawn Lee Begay, had an expired license. Both are from the Naschitti Chapter House, New Mexico.

A k9 search of their vehicle resulted in the discovery of four plastic containers, each with a high grade of dispensary marijuana, and a resealable foil container of marijuana, along with a glass pipe. Levi and Begay were charged with Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Levi was also charged with Driving While Revoked. Their bonds were set at $1,000 each.