Obituaries

WENDELL FLEMING, 99, of Manilla (Svcs. 07/01/2017) died Wednesday, June 21st at the Friendship Home in Audubon. Graveside services for WENDELL FLEMING will be held Saturday, July 1st at 10 am at the Exira Cemetery. Cremation Society of Iowa has the arrangements.

No visitation

WENDELL FELMING is survived by:

8 nieces and nephews