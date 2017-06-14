WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14th

Trading Post

FOR SALE: 1993 Chevy 6 cylinder pickup truck, white, 3/4 ton. $1,200. 712-254-3685 or 712-242-5396.

GARAGE SALE: 1731 Littlefield Drive, Exira, Iowa 50076 (between Elk Horn and Exira). Friday, June 16th from 8 am to 8 pm, and Saturday, June 17, from 8 am to 2 pm. Tools, primitives, ladders, trunks,washer, window screens, some furniture, iron implement wheels, and much,much more. A Picker’s Paradise!

FOR SALE: 2003 Chevrolet S10 pickup with topper. 4 cylinder, 104,692 miles. Good tires. Runs well. Body has some rust and a dent in the tailgate. $1500.00

Call 712-249-5206 after 3:30 p.m.

FOR SALE: Like new bike for sale- only been ridden a few miles! Purple ladies/girls with basket and drink holder on the handle bars. $75.00 Cash only. Call 712-784-3497 Walnut, Ia.