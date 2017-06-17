Tornado Warning: Montgomery Mills/Pott. Counties

Weather

BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Tornado Warning

National Weather Service Omaha/Valley Nebraska

829 PM CDT FRI JUN 16 2017

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Tornado Warning for…

Western Montgomery County in southwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Mills County in southwestern Iowa…

Southeastern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa…

* Until 900 PM CDT

* At 828 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing both

tornadoes and extensive straight line wind damage were located 5

miles northeast of Glenwood, or 21 miles southeast of Omaha, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…Tornado.

SOURCE…Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT…Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* These dangerous storms will be near…

Emerson around 850 PM CDT.

Red Oak around 900 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include

Hastings, Silver City and Henderson.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 34 in Iowa between mile markers 14 and 36.

Highway 59 in Iowa between mile markers 28 and 41.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.