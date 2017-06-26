Special Election to fill House District 22, Tuesday

News

Voters in a large part of Pottawattamie County will head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots in a Special Election to fill an Iowa House of Representatives seat in District 22 that had been held by Greg Forristall, of Macedonia. Forristall died of cancer in May.

Four candidates are seeking the seat, including: Forristall’s widow, Carol, who is running as an Independent; Republican Jon Jacobsen; Libertarian Bryan “Jack” Holder, and Democrat Write-in Ray Stevens.

The polls are open from 7-a.m. until 9-p.m. For specific information on where to vote, see the Iowa Secretary of State’s website: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/electioninfo/sh22special.html