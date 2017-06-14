Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 6/14/17

Weather

Today: Variably cloudy w/scattered showers& tstrms this morning; High 88. W @ 10-15.

Tonight: P/Cldy. Low 68. S @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: P/Cldy w/scatt. Afternoon showers & tstrms. High 92. S @ 10-20.

Friday: V/Cldy w/scatt. Shwrs & tstrms. High 89.

Saturday: P/Cldy w/afternoon Shwrs & tstrms. High 91.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 92. Our Low this morning was 64. We received .71” rain over the past 24-hours (ending at 7-a.m. today), at the KJAN studios. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 88 and the low was 66. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 97 in 1987. The Record Low was 41 in 1933.