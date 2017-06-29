Runaway missing from Clarinda

News

The Clarinda Police Department is requesting your help in locating a missing juvenile, Bryant Kirby Fuller. Bryant is sixteen years of age, 6’1″ tall, weighs 180 lbs., blue eyes, and has short brown hair (crew cut style). He was last seen at approximately 5:30 a.m. today (Thursday) walking along U.S. Highway 71, north of Shambaugh in rural Page County.

Bryant was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black shorts. He wears prescription eyeglasses. Foul play is not suspected and Bryant is believed to a voluntary run away from his home in Clarinda. If you have information regarding Bryant’s whereabouts please contact the nearest law enforcement agency.