Pott. County Sheriff’s report (6/13)

News

Officials with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office report a man already in jail on other offenses, was served with a warrant Monday morning for Domestic Assault with Injury. 38-year old Jason Riley Lawton, of Carson, was served with the Pott. County warrant and returned to the custody of Corrections personnel.

And, a Nebraska man turned himself-in to the Pott. County Jail Monday, on a valid Pottawattamie County warrant for Assault causing serious bodily injury. 22-year old Brett Anthony Heming, of Omaha, was booked into the jail and turned over to Corrections Staff.