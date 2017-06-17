MILES L. GIBSON, 87, of Dallas Center (No Services)

Obituaries

MILES L. GIBSON, 87, of Dallas Center, died Friday, June 16th, at home. Per his wishes, cremation has taken place, and no services will be held for MILES GIBSON at this time. Twigg Funeral Home in Panora is handling the arrangements.

MILES GIBSON is survived by:

His wife – Dorothy Gibson, of Dallas Center.

His sons – Dr. Roger (Sue) Gibson, of Kerrville, TX, and Dr. Randy (Dr. Laura) Gibson, of Minburn.

His daughter – Teresa Gibson, of Dallas Center.

His sister – Marilyn Maddick, of Missouri.

6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.