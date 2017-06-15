Mid-America Sports brief, 6/15/17

Sports

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eric Thames homered and drove in three runs, Matt Garza pitched five innings in his first start after a short stint on the disabled list, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 last night. Eric Sogard added a two-run double to lead a four-run second inning as Milwaukee improved to 18-13 on the road.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis second baseman Kolten Wong left last night’s game against Milwaukee in the sixth inning after suffering tightness in his right forearm. Wong, who went 1 for 2 with an RBI double in the second inning, was replaced by Greg Garcia. Wong has hit safely in all six games since returning from the disabled list on June 6.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mike Moustakas hit his 18th home run leading off the second inning, Jorge Bonifacio and Lorenzo Cain followed with back-to-back shots in the third and the Kansas City Royals beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 yesterday to complete a two-game sweep. Bonifacio finished with two hits and three RBIs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Former Iowa State coach Kevin Jackson has been hired by USA Wrestling. The governing body announced yesterday that Jackson will be a developmental coach for the men’s freestyle team. Jackson was an Olympic champion at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, and he also won two world titles.