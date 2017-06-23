Man accused of biting baby daughter to go on trial in August

News

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An August trial is scheduled for a Sioux City man accused of biting his baby daughter on the face. Court records say 23-year-old Edward Valdez has pleaded not guilty to child endangerment resulting in injury. His trial is set to begin Aug. 22.

A court document says the child was bitten on March 24, when Valdez was alone with her. He told an officer that the girl had been sick and wouldn’t stop crying. Valdez said he became frustrated and bit her right cheek. The document says the bite left a white mark that lasted several days.