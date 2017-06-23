ISU’s Burton, Iowa’s Jok sign NBA contracts

Sports

Two other in-state players have signed with NBA teams following the NBA Draft conclusion last night.

Iowa Guard Peter Jok signed a deal with the New Orleans Pelicas to play on their summer league squad in Las Vegas. They begin play on July 7th. Jok led the Big Ten in scoring at 19.9 pints per game last season and was shot 41.3% from the field for his career.

Iowa State Forward Deonte Burton has agreed to join the Minnesota Timberwolves according to his agent. Burton led the Cyclones with 6.2 rebounds per game and also averaged 15.1 points per game in his only full season as a Cyclone.