Iowa State’s Morris taken in NBA Draft by Denver

Sports

Iowa State’s Monte Morris is now a member of the Denver Nuggets. Morris was selected in the second round with the 51st pick in the 2017 draft.

The Flint, Michigan native was an All-American for the Cyclones as a senior when he averaged 16.5 points per game. He is the NCAA all-time single-season and career leader in assist to turnover ratio.

Morris is the 38th former Cyclone to be drafted. Iowa State has had 11 players drafted since the Big 12 Conference was formed in 1996. This is the second consecutive year a Cyclone has been taken in the second round after Georges Niang was selected by the Indiana Pacers last year.