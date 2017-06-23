Iowa man charged with attempted murder after 2 stabbed

News

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a northwestern Iowa man has been charged with attempted murder and other counts after police say he stabbed two people. Spirit Lake police told the Sioux City Journal on Friday that 29-year-old Nicholas Thompson, of Spirit Lake, had been charged. Police were called at 5 p.m. Thursday to a home for a report of that a person had been stabbed.

Police say two people were injured. Their names have not been released. One person was taken to a local hospital and later flow to a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, hospital. The other person declined medical treatment.

Thompson, who remains in the Dickinson County Jail, has been charged with attempted murder and going armed with intent.