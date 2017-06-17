High School Baseball Scoreboard Friday 06/16/2017
June 17th, 2017 by Chris Parks
Atlantic 5, Red Oak 1 (Stopped after 5 innings due to lightning)
CAM, Anita 8, ACGC 0 (called after 6th-lightning)
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5, Glidden-Ralston 3
Creston 7, Denison-Schleswig 6
EHK-Exira 2, Ar-We-Va, Westside 1
Interstate 35, Truro 13, Nodaway Valley 1
Kuemper Catholic 6, Clarinda 0
Logan-Magnolia 7, Griswold 6
Maple Valley-Anthon-Oto 2, Westwood, Sloan 0 (Bottom of 2)
Martensdale-St. Marys 15, Bedford 0 (5 Innings)
Mount Ayr 3, Central Decatur, Leon 0
Orient-Macksburg 15, Moulton-Udell 0
Pleasantville 13, Southwest Valley 3 (5 innings )
Southeast Warren 13, Southwest Valley 3
St. Albert 5, Glenwood 2
Stanton 13, Clarinda Academy 0 (5 innings)
Underwood 6, Logan-Magnolia 1 (Completion of suspended game)
Wayne 8, East Union 4
Woodbury Central, Moville 10, OA-BCIG 9