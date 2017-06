Trading Post

FREE: Giving away 3 cookbooks. Betty Crocker Cookbook, Hardin County Church Ladies Cookbook, and NebraskaLand Days Wild Game and Fish cookbook. Call 712-243-2069. GONE

FOR SALE: Garmin 2555 GPS, 5″ Screen-3D-Lane Assist, Free Lifetime Maps and Traffic, Only $50.00 Call 712-249-0077