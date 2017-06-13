Deadline to pre-register to vote in Red Oak School Special Election is 6/16

News

Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke is issuing a reminder today to patrons of the Red Oak Community School District: The deadline to pre-register to vote for the June 27th Special Red Oak School District Election, is this Friday, June 13th at 5-p.m. That applies to registration in-person, or by mail. After this Friday, you may register to vote at the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office and vote absentee ballot. The process is the same as for registering to vote on Election Day, and specific documentation must be provided. Burke says, if possible, please register before Election Day.

The next deadline leading up to the Special Election, is 5-p.m. June 23rd, which is the last day to request an Absentee Ballot by mail. June 27th is Election Day. Patrons of the Red Oak School District may vote Absentee ballot IN-PERSON at the Auditor’s Office, from 8-until 11-a.m. that day.

The polls will be open from Noon until 8-p.m. on Election Day. The polling place is the Montgomery County Gold Fair Building. If you have any questions, call Stephanie Burke at 712-623-5127 or visit www.montgomerycountyiowa.com on the web.