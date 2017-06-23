Creston Police report (6/23)

News

Police in Creston report two arrests took place Thursday. At around 12:30-a.m., 55-year old Robert Edward McCrory, of Greenfield, was arrested at 210 N. Oak St, in Creston. He was taken into custody on a Probation Violation Warrant. McCrory was being held in the Union County Jail on a $1,000 and a $2,000 cash or surety

bond.

And, at around 845-p.m., Thursday, Creston Police arrested 29-year old Lisa Joanne Squibbs, at her home in Creston, for Disorderly Conduct and Public Intoxication. She was released from the Union County Jail upon paying a $1,000 cash or surety bond.