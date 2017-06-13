Cass County Supervisors to hold public hearing Wed. morning

News

A public hearing on a proposal to enter into a General Obligation County Purpose Loan Agreement and the borrowing of not more $4.5-million dollars associated with the agreement, is set to take place Wednesday morning, in Atlantic. The hearing is part of a regular meeting of the Cass County Board of Supervisors, and is with regard to construction of the Echo to Buck Creek to Glacier Roads and the Elite Octane Ethanol Plant. The Board will take action on the Resolution following the hearing.

In other business the Supervisors will act on a Fireworks Resolution, and, Expense Appropriations for FY 2018. They’ll also receive certifications from County officers for base salaries of their deputies and certify base salaries of deputies to the County Auditor. Their final action item is to determine the compensation of “Other Employees.”

The Cass County Board of Supervisor’s meeting begins at 8:30-a.m. Wednesday in the Board Room at the Courthouse.