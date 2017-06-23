Arrest made in June 12th Underwood bank robbery

News

Officials with the FBI report an arrest was made Tuesday, in connection with the June 12th robbery of a bank in Pottawattamie County. Authorities said Thursday, 31-year old Davon Leander Williams was arrested Tuesday night, for his alleged role in the robbery of the Underwood branch of the US Bank.

Officials say they believe Williams and at least one other person who was armed, entered the bank and robbed it, taking an undisclosed amount of cash. A vehicle the suspects allegedly used in the robbery, had reportedly been carjacked at gunpoint, from a woman in Omaha a few hours prior to the robbery.