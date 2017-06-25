Area Softball Scores from 6/24/17
June 25th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
Bedford 5, Stanton 2
Boyer Valley 2, West Monona 1
CAM, Anita 17, Nodaway Valley 3
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 14, Creston 1
Central Decatur, Leon 4, Mount Ayr 3
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 8, Treynor 7
Earlham 13, Central Decatur, Leon 4
Griswold 3, Stanton 2
IKM-Manning 13, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 2
Indianola 7, Winterset 6
Lewis Central 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Lewis Central 5, Sioux City, North 3
Lewis Central 6, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 4
Logan-Magnolia 12, Van Meter 3
Newell-Fonda 12, Denison-Schleswig 2
Nodaway Valley 12, ACGC 1
Nodaway Valley 15, Orient-Macksburg 1
North Union 8, Denison-Schleswig 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4, Treynor 3
Sidney 4, Central Decatur, Leon 3
Stanton 5, Fremont-Mills 1
Treynor 7, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 0
Tri-Center, Neola 4, CAM, Anita 3
Van Meter 16, CAM, Anita 4
Van Meter 23, Orient-Macksburg 0
West Monona 14, Charter Oak-Ute 13
Westwood, Sloan 13, Charter Oak-Ute 1
Westwood, Sloan 9, Trinity Christian, Hull 3
Winterset 8, Martensdale-St Marys 6