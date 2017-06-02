2 lives lost in separate Iowa crashes, Saturday

News

Two separate accidents in the eastern half of Iowa claimed two lives, Saturday. The first happened at around 1-p.m. in northeast Iowa’s Allamakee County. The Iowa State Patrol reports 65-year old Dale Ebel, of Duluth, MN, was traveling south on Highway 26, when his 2002 Boss motorcycle went out of control and entered the west ditch south of New Albin. Ebel was ejected from the cycle and came to rest in the ditch. He was transported to Gundersen Hospital in LaCrosse, WI., where he was pronounced dead.

The second accident happened at around 10:20-p.m. in Central Iowa’s Marshall County, as a 1996 Ford Mustang driven by 30-year old James G. Boucher, of Grundy Center, was transitioning a curve on Highway 330 from Albion. The car yawed left and struck a tree, impacting the passenger side of the vehicle. Boucher, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.