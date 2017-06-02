2 fender benders reported in Creston

News

The Creston Police Department reports a couple of minor accidents on Friday morning.

At 8:12am officers were called to an accident at the intersection of North Cherry Street and Townline Street. A 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by 42-year-old Heather Senora Beck of Lenox was eastbound on Townline Street and went through a stop sign and hit a 2014 Chevy Cruze driven by 63-year-old Terrance Lee Borrall of Shannon City. Borrall complained of some pain and possible injury while Beck was uninjured. Beck was cited for Failure to Obey a Stop Sign. Damage was estimated at $5,000 to each vehicle.

A little more than an hour later at 9:50am Creston Police were called to an accident at Sumner Avenue and Highway 34. A 2000 Chrysler Sebring driven by 25-year-old Robert Dean Surrell of Corning was Eastbound on Highway 34 and according to witnesses ran a red light. Surrell struck a 2016 Buick Encore driven by 89-year-old Ethyl Jean Mikkelsen of Creston that was traveling south on Sumner through the green light at the intersection with Highway 34. Mikkelsen received minor injuries and Surrell was uninjured. Surrell was cited for Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device along with Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability and No Valid Drivers License. Damage to the Buick was estimated at $6,500 and damage to the Chrysler was estimated at $3,000.