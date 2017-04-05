STEPHEN WARD PATTERSON, 70, of Guthrie Center (Svcs. 04/07/2017)

Obituaries

STEPHEN WARD PATTERSON, 70, of Guthrie Center died Wednesday, April 5th at his home in Guthrie Center. Funeral services for STEPHEN WARD PATTERSON will be held Friday, April 7th at 11:00am in the First United Methodist Church in Guthrie Center. Twigg Funeral Home in Guthrie Center has the arrangements.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 7th from 9:00am-11:00am at the First United Methodist Church in Guthrie Center prior to services.

Burial will be in the Union Cemetery in Guthrie Center.

STEPHEN WARD PATTERSON is survived by:

Life Partner: Jacquelyn Wetzel

Sons: Eugene (Adria Paige) Patterson. Eric Patterson.

Daughters: Rebecca (David) Bond. Sherry (Randy) Berghefer. Lisa King.