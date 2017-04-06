Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 4/06/17

Weather

Today: Partly cloudy. High around 59. NW @ 10-15.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. High 66. S @ 10-15.

Saturday: Mo. Sunny & windy. High 78.

Sunday: P/Cldy to Cldy w/afternoon showers. High near 70.

Wednesday’s High in Atlantic was 57. Our Low this morning was 34. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 53 and the low was 25. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 89 in 1972. The Record Low was 6 in 1982.