Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 4/05/17

Weather

Today: Rain this morning; Sprinkles this afternoon. High 50. N @ 10-20.

Tonight: P/Cloudy. Low 34. N @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: P/Cloudy. High 55. N @ 10.

Friday: P/Cldy. High 66.

Saturday: P/Cldy. High 75.

Tuesday’s High in Atlantic was 59. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.), was 46. We received .04” rain from 7-a.m. Tuesday through 5-a.m. today at the KJAN studios. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 63 and the low was 37. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 88 in 2000. The Record Low was 14 in 1920.