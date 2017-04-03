Skyscan forecast & weather data for Atlantic: 4/03/17

Weather

Today: **DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10am for far west/s.w. IA Counties** Cloudy w/areas of dense fog this morning, light rain & drizzle. E/NE winds becoming N @ 10-15. High 54.

Tonight: Cloudy w/light rain ending. Low 43. N @ 5-10.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 56. E @ 5-10.

Tuesday: Cldy w/light rain in the morning. High 48.

Wednesday: Mo. Cldy. High 54.

Sunday’s in Atlantic was 53. Our Low this morning (as of 5-a.m.), was 45. We received .05” rain from 7-a.m. Sunday through 5-a.m. today at the KJAN studios. Last year on this date, the High in Atlantic was 81 and the low was 32. The Record High in Atlantic on this date was 85 in 1981. The Record Low was 4 in 1975.